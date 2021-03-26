Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.31, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,020. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 220,946 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 454,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 57,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

