Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.9% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $2,059,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.31.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $7.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.35. 60,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.80. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $148.28 and a 12 month high of $271.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,946,569. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

