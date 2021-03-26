ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Trading Down 7.1% After Analyst Downgrade

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) dropped 7.1% during trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $25.89. Approximately 3,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 298,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.

ADCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $925,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,800,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,642,000 after purchasing an additional 502,171 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 40.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 61,293 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 82.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,643,000 after purchasing an additional 945,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 368.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 64,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

