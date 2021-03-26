Ade LLC Buys New Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Ade LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,205 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,519,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,724,000 after acquiring an additional 742,686 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,074.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 712,950 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,673.5% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after acquiring an additional 557,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,050,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.78. 65,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,194. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WPM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

