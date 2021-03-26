Ade LLC Invests $49,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ade LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 609.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 59,315 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 48,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,780,000.

SCHD traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,074. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.06. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $73.27.

