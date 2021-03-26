Ade LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ade LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 692 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,591,149 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $812,101,000 after acquiring an additional 33,468 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,259,026 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $776,569,000 after acquiring an additional 119,001 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens increased their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.20. The company had a trading volume of 158,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,419. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $112.34. The firm has a market cap of $127.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.