Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) CEO Laurent Fischer Buys 10,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,764.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Laurent Fischer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 15th, Laurent Fischer purchased 8,600 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $99,158.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $998.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 189,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADVM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

