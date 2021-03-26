Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 26,336 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,336 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,081,000 after purchasing an additional 132,102 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,088,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,718,000 after purchasing an additional 40,950 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,857 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,271,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,652,000 after purchasing an additional 132,273 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $54.36. 46,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,552,456. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $59.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

