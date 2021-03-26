Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BorgWarner worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 36.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 13.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after buying an additional 53,596 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 28.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 14,678 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 8.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.98. The company had a trading volume of 49,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,458. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average is $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

