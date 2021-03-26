Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $77.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Agile Property Holdings Limited is engaged in the business of property development and operation, with extensive involvement in property management, commercial property and hotel operation. The company develops property development projects in several key cities of China, specifically in Guangzhou, Zhongshan, Foshan, Heyuan, Huizhou, Shanghai, Nanjing, Chengdu, Xi’an, Chongqing and Hainan. Agile Property Holdings Limited is headquartered in Zhongshan, China. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGPYY remained flat at $$68.35 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 367. Agile Group has a 52-week low of $64.95 and a 52-week high of $68.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.35 and its 200-day moving average is $67.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 39.70 million square meters in 75 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

