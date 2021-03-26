AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Director Acquires C$152,000.00 in Stock

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Director Mary Matthews acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$38.00 per share, with a total value of C$152,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 157,602 shares in the company, valued at C$5,988,876.

Mary Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Mary Matthews acquired 2,400 shares of AirBoss of America stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$37.83 per share, with a total value of C$90,787.20.

Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$41.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.87. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 30.57. AirBoss of America Corp. has a twelve month low of C$5.25 and a twelve month high of C$41.61.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$33.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

