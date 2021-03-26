Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097,042 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 367,520 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $113,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,944,083.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised their target price on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

Shares of ALRM opened at $83.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.25. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

