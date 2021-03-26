Alkermes Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,127 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,093% compared to the typical daily volume of 346 call options.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.52 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALKS. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Alkermes by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.