ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $7,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALE. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 5,876.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 380,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after acquiring an additional 373,812 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ALLETE by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 773,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,027,000 after buying an additional 326,373 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 412,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,545,000 after buying an additional 200,648 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ALLETE by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,288,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,799,000 after buying an additional 182,098 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,037,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,937,000 after purchasing an additional 180,159 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

ALLETE stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $72.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.71.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

