Alpha Capital Acquisition Co’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 31st (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

Alpha Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 31st. Alpha Capital Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 19th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of ASPCU stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $10.59.

Get Alpha Capital Acquisition alerts:

About Alpha Capital Acquisition

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.