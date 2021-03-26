Alphacat Hits Market Cap of $5.17 Million (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Alphacat has a total market cap of $5.17 million and $413,470.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphacat token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00060522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.77 or 0.00211593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.93 or 0.00822311 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00052057 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00076444 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026986 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

