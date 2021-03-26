Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) traded down 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.35. 14,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 716,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 627,770 shares in the company, valued at $10,220,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,387 shares of company stock worth $953,404. Corporate insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

