Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at National Bankshares

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$59.00 price target (down previously from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$47.50 to C$52.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.70.

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$62.08 on Monday. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$34.05 and a 12 month high of C$63.88. The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 118.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total value of C$323,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$235,182.50.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

