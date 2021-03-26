American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 5,720.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ABMC stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 100,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,927. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. American Bio Medica has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.26.
American Bio Medica Company Profile
Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for American Bio Medica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bio Medica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.