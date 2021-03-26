American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 5,720.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ABMC stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 100,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,927. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. American Bio Medica has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.26.

American Bio Medica Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 1 to 10 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 16 drugs.

