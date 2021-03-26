American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 16,566 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,811,510,000 after acquiring an additional 377,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,662,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $868,446,000 after purchasing an additional 148,905 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $646,945,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 4,642,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $561,286,000 after purchasing an additional 28,477 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.45.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.78. The company had a trading volume of 54,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $113.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.97. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

