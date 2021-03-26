American International Group Inc. Has $8.20 Million Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Boyd Gaming worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BYD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,505,000 after buying an additional 292,074 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,080,000 after buying an additional 255,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,336,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,350,000 after buying an additional 95,766 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 695,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after buying an additional 163,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 460,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 69,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

BYD stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.28.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

