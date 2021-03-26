American International Group Inc. Purchases 30,668 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of TEGNA worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 441,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 255,360 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 69,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,555,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,394,000 after purchasing an additional 547,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Huber Research cut TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of TGNA opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

