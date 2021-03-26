American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Stock Price Down 10.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)’s share price traded down 10.5% during trading on Thursday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $35.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. American Well traded as low as $15.54 and last traded at $16.59. 83,248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,333,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,512 shares in the company, valued at $82,052,252.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $1,321,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 490,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,950,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock valued at $56,451,353.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in American Well during the third quarter valued at $452,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter worth $572,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth about $1,186,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth $54,049,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

American Well Company Profile (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

