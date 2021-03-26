Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.10.

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $227.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.44 and its 200 day moving average is $190.54. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $236.44.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

