Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up approximately 0.9% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 23,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 405,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,326,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,491,000 after buying an additional 168,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

NYSE VEEV traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.55. 10,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,940. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.89 and its 200-day moving average is $279.63. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.82 and a 12-month high of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,714 shares of company stock worth $2,959,942 over the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

