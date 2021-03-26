Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 18,304 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,304 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,347,000 after buying an additional 1,902,647 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,201,000 after buying an additional 1,439,172 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,094,000 after buying an additional 1,092,344 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,206,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,016,000.

SPYG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.35. 54,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,187. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $58.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.63.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

