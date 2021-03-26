Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,161 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 681.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,422,000.

PWV stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.51. The stock had a trading volume of 381 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,270. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $42.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.77.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

