Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after buying an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,135,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,244,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,450,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,618,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.80. 115,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,334. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.44 and its 200-day moving average is $90.00. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $67.16 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

