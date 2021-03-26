Ameritas Investment Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Lumentum makes up approximately 2.0% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Lumentum worth $10,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,890,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,204,000 after acquiring an additional 495,579 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after acquiring an additional 446,222 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,407,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,386,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. Raymond James raised Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded up $3.67 on Friday, hitting $89.41. 73,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $112.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,116,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,930. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.