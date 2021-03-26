Ameritas Investment Company LLC Trims Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

DVY stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $113.62. 25,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,309. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $68.73 and a twelve month high of $116.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.62.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

