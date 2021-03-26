Analysts Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.00. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 116%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

NASDAQ HALL traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 107,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,903. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 23,453 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 30,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

