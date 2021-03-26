Analysts Anticipate Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to report $20.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.74 million and the lowest is $18.69 million. Quanterix posted sales of $15.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year sales of $94.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.89 million to $102.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $123.20 million, with estimates ranging from $115.86 million to $132.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $154,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $132,176.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,183 shares of company stock worth $4,254,692 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quanterix by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter worth about $158,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QTRX traded down $3.32 on Friday, reaching $50.29. 21,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,134. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -43.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

