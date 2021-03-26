Analysts Anticipate TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) to Post $0.77 EPS

Equities research analysts expect TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) to report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.89. TCF Financial reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TCF Financial.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ TCF traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $47.56. 758,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,213. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $229,041.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,757. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TCF Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in TCF Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 134,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in TCF Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in TCF Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in TCF Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCF Financial (TCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.