Analysts Expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.53 Million

Analysts expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to post sales of $170.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.75 million to $227.30 million. Vir Biotechnology posted sales of $5.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,881.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $332.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $435.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $504.95 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

In other news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,719 shares of company stock worth $3,544,337. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

VIR stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.53. 720,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,481. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

