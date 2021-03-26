Analysts Expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.53 Million

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021

Analysts expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to post sales of $170.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.75 million to $227.30 million. Vir Biotechnology posted sales of $5.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,881.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $332.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $435.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $504.95 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

In other news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,719 shares of company stock worth $3,544,337. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

VIR stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.53. 720,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,481. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit