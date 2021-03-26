Analysts Set Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) PT at $49.91

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.91.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCUS. Wedbush boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

In other Arcus Biosciences news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc purchased 5,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at $542,608,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $303,394.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,564.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCUS traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.67. 27,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,468. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.