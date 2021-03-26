Analysts Set Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) PT at $49.91

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.91.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCUS. Wedbush boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc purchased 5,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at $542,608,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $303,394.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,564.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCUS traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.67. 27,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,468. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Analyst Recommendations for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit