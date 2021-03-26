Analysts Set Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target at $77.60

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.60.

SAFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Safehold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,265. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 62.41 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.17. Safehold has a 1 year low of $42.49 and a 1 year high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1623 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $672,939.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,002,328.91. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Safehold during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Safehold by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 25.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.