Analysts Set Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Target Price at $9.91

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 9,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $145,142.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,065. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $1,220,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 165,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

SOI traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 259,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,378. The stock has a market cap of $592.44 million, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.64. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $15.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

