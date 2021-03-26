Ancora Advisors LLC Has $29,000 Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 347,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 75,192 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 52,170 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.