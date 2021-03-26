Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) EVP Sanjay Keswani Sells 3,995 Shares

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) EVP Sanjay Keswani sold 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $120,529.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ANNX traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.50. 329,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,370. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26. Annexon, Inc. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $38.01.
Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.
About Annexon
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.
