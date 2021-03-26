Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) EVP Sanjay Keswani Sells 3,995 Shares

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) EVP Sanjay Keswani sold 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $120,529.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ANNX traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.50. 329,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,370. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26. Annexon, Inc. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 4th quarter valued at $1,752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Annexon by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annexon by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 21,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Annexon by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,205,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,174,000 after purchasing an additional 251,093 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

