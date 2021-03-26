Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports.

NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $29.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26. Annexon has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $38.01.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Annexon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $199,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

