Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,433,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,994 shares during the period. AON accounts for approximately 2.5% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.94% of AON worth $936,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of AON by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $2,204,000. Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AON by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.46.

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.00. The company had a trading volume of 97,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,016. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.92 and its 200 day moving average is $209.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $151.04 and a fifty-two week high of $235.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

