Apria (NYSE:APR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 9,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 284,911 shares.The stock last traded at $22.24 and had previously closed at $22.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Apria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $160,425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

