Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Stock Holdings Raised by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 179.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,785 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCE. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,670,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,224,000 after purchasing an additional 371,645 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 888,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 309,850 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 900,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,959,000 after purchasing an additional 259,550 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 4th quarter worth about $8,079,000. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arco Platform by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,699,000 after buying an additional 216,448 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCE traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,369. Arco Platform Limited has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $58.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $726.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

