Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Shares Bought by Diameter Capital Partners LP

Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 142.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,915,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124,356 shares during the quarter. Ardagh Group comprises 3.5% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Diameter Capital Partners LP owned approximately 10.26% of Ardagh Group worth $32,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 222.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the third quarter valued at $448,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

NYSE:ARD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.79. The company had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,975. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. Ardagh Group S.A. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ardagh Group S.A. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

ARD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Ardagh Group Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.