AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $105.76 million, a PE ratio of -113.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

