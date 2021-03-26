Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Announces Earnings Results

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $1.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. 24,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,619. Athira Pharma has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18.
In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 311,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $6,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
About Athira Pharma
Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
