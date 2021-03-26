Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Announces Earnings Results

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $1.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. 24,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,619. Athira Pharma has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 311,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $6,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.