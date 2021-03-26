Banco Santander Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,255 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 270% compared to the average volume of 2,771 call options.
Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Banco Santander has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84.
Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
