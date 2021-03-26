Banco Santander Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,255 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 270% compared to the average volume of 2,771 call options.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Banco Santander has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 106,227,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Banco Santander by 457.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,621 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,614 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Banco Santander by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 850,965 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

