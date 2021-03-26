Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Bank of Commerce stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Commerce will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lyle L. Tullis bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,108.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 316.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 650.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

