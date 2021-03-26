BBR Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BBR Partners LLC reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 575,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,887,000 after buying an additional 112,950 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $10,087,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.33. The stock had a trading volume of 31,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,730. The company has a market capitalization of $157.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $127.70 and a 1-year high of $248.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.47.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

