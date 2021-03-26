BBR Partners LLC Has $361,000 Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

BBR Partners LLC lowered its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,312,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 33.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PHG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.66. 6,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,175. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.0331 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.15%.

PHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

